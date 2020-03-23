Motor racing-Azerbaijan Formula One GP postponed due to coronavirus

Azerbaijan postponed it's June 7 Formula One Grand Prix on Monday, leaving the stalled championship with a major rescheduling headache after already canceling or calling off seven earlier races.

The latest postponement followed the cancellation of the Australian and Monaco rounds and the postponement of Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, and Spain.

The next race yet to be postponed is the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 14 but that also looks uncertain due to the pandemic.

