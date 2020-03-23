Left Menu
Development News Edition

CVS to hire 50,000 employees for coronavirus assistance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:30 IST
CVS to hire 50,000 employees for coronavirus assistance

Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp said on Monday it was hiring 50,000 employees across the United States to assist patients and customers with the coronavirus outbreak.

The new hires would fill in roles ranging from store associates to home delivery drivers, the company said, adding it would provide bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist customers.

Last week, the company said it was opening a COVID-19 testing site for a limited population in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

20 states, UTs in complete lockdown; six partially shut

As many as 20 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown under their jurisdiction and six other states have put in place similar restrictions in some areas in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The ...

Coronavirus: Maha RTO functions pared, staff limit set at 5pc

The Maharashtra transport department on Monday asked Regional Transport Offices RTOs to suspend driving licence and fitness renewal tests till further notice in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. RTOs have also been told to maintain ju...

Italy's Lombardy workers to strike for tougher coronavirus shutdowns

Unions in Italys Lombardy region announced strikes on Monday to protect the health of their workers, saying a government decree temporarily shutting businesses due to the coronavirus emergency contained too many loopholes and exceptions.Ita...

Kerala reports 28 COVID-19 cases on Monday, tally reaches 95

Kerala on Monday reported 28 new coronavirus cases taking the state tally to 95. This is the steepest rise of COVID-19 cases witnessed in any state in a single day. With this, Kerala becomes the worst-hit state in the country.28 Coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020