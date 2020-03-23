Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roche CEO says broad coronavirus testing will take weeks - CNBC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:48 IST
Roche CEO says broad coronavirus testing will take weeks - CNBC

Broad coronavirus testing in the United States will take a couple of weeks, if not months, Roche Holding AG Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan said in an interview with CNBC on Monday. Schwan was responding to a question about testing being made available for people without symptoms of the COVID-19 disease, which has infected more than 32,000 people and killed over 415 people in the United States.

"The industry is increasing capacities, but at the same time infection rates are even increasing faster," Schwan said, adding that testing capacities were limited at the moment. Coronavirus tests made by Roche were granted emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 13. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Encourage work from home : PM Modi to industry representatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with industry representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country via video conference in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and subseque...

Hungary assessing option of national lockdown to combat virus -PM

Hungarys government is weighing the option of a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers on Monday as his cabinet sought to raise emergency powers it says are needed to tackle the outbreak.We a...

Shinzo Abe will make proper decision, says Trump on Tokyo Olympics

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make the proper decision and hinted that the final call on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be taken by Tokyo keeping in view the coronavirus outbreak in many...

US stocks under pressure as virus hits economy

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower early Monday as Congress wrangled over a massive stimulus package while the Federal Reserve unveiled new emergency programs to boost the economy. A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020