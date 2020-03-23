Roche CEO says broad coronavirus testing will take weeks - CNBC

Broad coronavirus testing in the United States will take a couple of weeks, if not months, Roche Holding AG Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan said in an interview with CNBC on Monday. Schwan was responding to a question about testing being made available for people without symptoms of the COVID-19 disease, which has infected more than 32,000 people and killed over 415 people in the United States.

"The industry is increasing capacities, but at the same time infection rates are even increasing faster," Schwan said, adding that testing capacities were limited at the moment. Coronavirus tests made by Roche were granted emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 13. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

