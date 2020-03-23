Vietnam says next 10-15 days 'decisive' in country's virus fight
The next 10-15 days will be decisive in Vietnam's fight against the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian country's prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday, according to a government statement. In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 reported coronavirus cases in the country had recovered from the disease.
Weeks later, that number increased sharply following an influx of imported cases from Europe and the United States. There are now 122 cases, according to the health ministry, and no reported deaths. Phuc called for limits on large gatherings to contain the spread of the virus and said anyone violating quarantine measures or failing to submit a health declaration could be subject to criminal charges, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nguyen Xuan Phuc
- Vietnam
- Southeast Asian
- United States
- Europe
ALSO READ
Vietnam's coronavirus cases jump to 29 - health ministry
HAL planning to set up logistics bases in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka
Vietnam suspends visa-free travel for 8 European countries over coronavirus concerns
Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea
Vietnam newsman critical of ruling party gets 10 years' jail over land deal