Confirmed coronavirus infections in Netherlands rise 13%, 34 new deaths

Development News Edition

  Updated: 23-03-2020 19:24 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by 13% from a day earlier and 34 more people died, Dutch health authorities said on Monday.

The number of infections increased at the slowest pace in percentage terms since the first coronavirus case was reported in the Netherlands on Feb. 27.

There were 545 new infections, taking the total to 4,749. The death toll rose to 213, with victims aged between 55 and 97. The average age was 82.

