Left Menu
Development News Edition

From Time Out to Time In: London events magazine goes online only

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:57 IST
From Time Out to Time In: London events magazine goes online only

London's Time Out, a food, drink and entertainment listings magazine, has rebranded as Time In and stopped its print run after coronavirus forced its usual readers to desert the streets.

Launched in 1968 to detail everything the British capital had to offer, the weekly magazine was handed out at public transport hubs and available in cafes, pubs, shops and galleries to read for free. The group has expanded to 328 cities around the world through online listings, events and branded markets.

It said on Monday that with city-dwellers at home it would go digital-only and show readers how they could support local businesses or access local culture with themes such as "Time In Daily" and "The best of the city - straight to your sofa". "Since 1968, Time Out has curated the best of the city and has been part of urban cultural life around the world, through good times and more challenging ones," said Caroline McGinn, Time Out's Global Editor-in-Chief.

"In these unprecedented times, we will continue to bring the best of the city to Londoners and to celebrate its diversity, spirit and resilience, which are so apparent in this crisis: we're here to document that as Time In until it's time to go out again." Time Out, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, provides magazines, websites, mobile platforms and live events in 58 countries.

In a trading statement it said it had a global brand audience per month of 63 million in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had already forced it to close its food and cultural markets, it said, as well as hitting advertising. Its shares were down 16%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Polish banks limit foreign currency withdrawals due to coronavirus

Polish banks have had to limit foreign currency withdrawals for customers in recent days due to cash shortages because of coronavirus-related transport curbs, but most problems are being resolved, bank lobby head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz s...

U.S. prison union official warns of coronavirus spread by inmate transfers from outbreak hotspots

The federal Bureau of Prisons BOP is still transferring some inmates from coronavirus hotspots such as New York City to prisons in other parts of the country, even as three prisoners tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness over...

COVID-19: Lockdown in 17 districts including Lucknow in UP

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 17 districts of the state including Lucknow. Over 500 FIRs have been registered against peo...

Combating COVID-19: PM Modi to interact with people of Varanasi on March 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he would communicate with the people of his Lok Sabha constituency -- Varanasi -- on March 25 to discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic. I will communicate with the people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020