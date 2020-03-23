PM Johnson will not give news conference on Monday, but will still speak - BBC

British Prime minister Boris Johnson will not hold a news conference later on Monday, but will still make some kind of appearance to the nation, the BBC reported.

"COBRA meeting is happening at (1700 GMT) so there won't be PM press conference - but still expect to hear from Boris Johnson later on tonight," BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

