PM Johnson will not give news conference on Monday, but will still speak - BBC

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:58 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:58 IST
British Prime minister Boris Johnson will not hold a news conference later on Monday, but will still make some kind of appearance to the nation, the BBC reported.

"COBRA meeting is happening at (1700 GMT) so there won't be PM press conference - but still expect to hear from Boris Johnson later on tonight," BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

