Czech government extends ban on most shops, movement

The Czech government has extended an order closing most shops and restaurants and limiting people's movement until April 1, continuing measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Monday.

The order was due to expire on Tuesday morning. Grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies, gas stations and other shops, including restaurants that fill takeaway orders, can still operate, while travel to work or family is allowed.

