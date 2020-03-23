'Dilly-dallying around': Coronavirus relief again falls short in U.S. Senate vote

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Monday as Democrats said it contained too little money for hospitals and not enough restrictions on a fund to help big businesses. As voting continued, the sweeping measure fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance, as the Senate - controlled by President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans - remained deadlocked for a second day.

Tempers frayed as Republicans accused Democrats of obstruction during a national emergency. "The country is burning and your side wants to play political games," said Republican Senator John Thune, who angrily accused Democrats of "dilly-dallying around."

Democrats said they were close to an agreement with Republicans and predicted a modified version would win passage soon. "Take a deep breath. We're gonna pass this bill," Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who estimated the bill would cost $2 trillion, said before the vote that the two sides were making progress. "We knocked off a bunch of things on the list already and we're closing in on issues," Mnuchin told reporters after exiting Schumer's office. He did not give specific.

U.S. stocks fell on Monday as the coronavirus forced more states into lockdown, eclipsing optimism from an unprecedented round of policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.