France reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 860

  • Reuters
  • Paris
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:47 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:47 IST
French health authorities reported 186 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 860 or an increase of 28%, with the toll rising more sharply than the last three days as the country is about to enter its second week of lockdown.

During a press conference, Health Minister Olivier Veran added the number of cases had risen to 19,856, which is a rise of about 20% in 24 hours.

Veran said 2,082 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 19% compared to Sunday, another increase compared to the last three official tallies (Reporting Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)

