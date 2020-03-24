Soccer-Galatasaray coach Terim says tests positive for coronavirus

Fatih Terim, the coach of Turkish soccer team Galatasaray, said on Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated in hospital.

"According to test results today, my coronavirus results came out positive. I am in safe hands in hospital. Do not worry," Terim wrote on his Twitter account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

