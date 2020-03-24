FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country. DEATHS, INFECTIONS * More than 351,300 people have been infected across the world and over 15,300 have died, according to a Reuters tally. * For an interactive graphic tracking global spread: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

EUROPE * The death toll in Italy rose to 6,077 but recorded the smallest increase in four days, while the number of new cases also slowed. * Unions in Italy's Lombardy region announced strikes on Monday for tougher shutdown measures to protect the health of workers. * Spain has nearly 4,000 health workers infected, more than one in 10 of total confirmed cases, officials said on Monday. * The number of cases in Germany has risen to 22,672 with 86 deaths. * Angela Merkel's initial test for coronavirus came back negative but she will undergo further tests. * The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1. * Austria is mobilising military reservists for the first time since World War Two to help with food supplies, medical support and police operations, the defence minister said. * Russia is developing a system to track people at risk of contracting the coronavirus using mobile phone geolocation data. * Polish prisoners will be given the possibility to serve their sentences at home, under a justice ministry proposal that could benefit up to 20,000 convicts. * Montenegro reported its first death on Monday. AMERICAS * A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package failed to advance in the U.S. Senate as Democrats said it contained too little money for states and hospitals and not enough restrictions on a fund to help big businesses. * The U.S. surgeon general issued his starkest warning to date, telling Americans the crisis was "going to get bad" this week, as nearly one-third of Americans awoke to "stay at home orders." * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said people defying advice to isolate themselves to fight the outbreak should "go home and stay home" or face sanctions. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to be losing the battle of public opinion in his clash with state governors taking a much tougher line on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. * Mexican beaches will lie largely empty during "spring break" as restrictions spur widespread cancellations. * At least two cargoes of Venezuelan crude have been delayed due to health inspections aboard tankers. * Cuba said it dispatched a brigade of doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend at the request of the worst-affected region, Lombardy. ASIA AND THE PACIFIC * Australia shut down pubs, clubs, gyms and houses of worship as cases topped 1,600 and authorities denied entry to a cruise ship carrying hundreds complaining of respiratory illnesses. * New Zealand said on Monday it would move to its highest alert level, imposing self-isolation. * Mainland China reported a drop in its daily tally of new cases, reversing four straight days of increases, as Beijing ramped up measures to contain imported infections. * South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases since Feb. 29, with the extended downward trend boosting hopes that the outbreak may be abating. * Japan called on G20 finance leaders to take timely policy steps to tackle global economic risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. * India announced a halt to domestic flights and said most of the country was under complete lockdown. So far, the virus has caused nine deaths and 471 infections. * The Pakistani army said on Monday it would help to impose nationwide restrictions. * Southeast Asian countries considered more emergency powers as the biggest daily jump in cases in Malaysia took the number of infections in the region above 4,000. * Tens of thousands of migrant workers left Thailand for neighbouring countries as the country prepared to close many land border crossings late on Monday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's President said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions if it wants to help the country, which has had around 1,800 deaths and over 23,000 cases. * Turkey will hire 32,000 more medical staff and stop exporting locally-made face masks. * Saudi Arabia imposed a nationwide curfew after reporting a jump of almost a quarter in coronavirus cases, while the United Arab Emirates will suspend all passenger flights starting Wednesday. * South Africa will impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Thursday, as the number of cases jumped by 128 to 402. * Congo imposed a two-day lockdown in a mining province. * Nigeria confirmed its first death on Monday. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Global equities slid further and safe-haven assets rose on Monday after a massive array of new programs from the U.S. Federal Reserve underscored the "severe" disruptions the coronavirus pandemic poses to a fast-weakening world economy. * The United Nations will create a fund to prevent the spread of coronavirus and support the treatment of patients worldwide, Norway said. * Widening curbs on travel led airlines to ramp up in flight cancellations. * Several automakers said they would halt production in India, following last week's closures in Europe, the United States, Canada and Mexico. EVENTS * The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. * Pope Francis's trip to Malta, scheduled to take place on May 31, has been postponed indefinitely. * Formula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing can resume after the coronavirus pandemic. * This season's Champions League, Europa League and women's Champions League finals scheduled for May have been formally postponed.

