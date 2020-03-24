FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country. DEATHS, INFECTIONS * More than 351,300 people have been infected across the world and over 15,300 have died, according to a Reuters tally. * For an interactive graphic tracking global spread: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser
EUROPE * The death toll in Italy rose to 6,077 but recorded the smallest increase in four days, while the number of new cases also slowed. * Unions in Italy's Lombardy region announced strikes on Monday for tougher shutdown measures to protect the health of workers. * Spain has nearly 4,000 health workers infected, more than one in 10 of total confirmed cases, officials said on Monday. * The number of cases in Germany has risen to 22,672 with 86 deaths. * Angela Merkel's initial test for coronavirus came back negative but she will undergo further tests. * The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1. * Austria is mobilising military reservists for the first time since World War Two to help with food supplies, medical support and police operations, the defence minister said. * Russia is developing a system to track people at risk of contracting the coronavirus using mobile phone geolocation data. * Polish prisoners will be given the possibility to serve their sentences at home, under a justice ministry proposal that could benefit up to 20,000 convicts. * Montenegro reported its first death on Monday. AMERICAS * A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package failed to advance in the U.S. Senate as Democrats said it contained too little money for states and hospitals and not enough restrictions on a fund to help big businesses. * The U.S. surgeon general issued his starkest warning to date, telling Americans the crisis was "going to get bad" this week, as nearly one-third of Americans awoke to "stay at home orders." * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said people defying advice to isolate themselves to fight the outbreak should "go home and stay home" or face sanctions. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to be losing the battle of public opinion in his clash with state governors taking a much tougher line on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. * Mexican beaches will lie largely empty during "spring break" as restrictions spur widespread cancellations. * At least two cargoes of Venezuelan crude have been delayed due to health inspections aboard tankers. * Cuba said it dispatched a brigade of doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend at the request of the worst-affected region, Lombardy. ASIA AND THE PACIFIC * Australia shut down pubs, clubs, gyms and houses of worship as cases topped 1,600 and authorities denied entry to a cruise ship carrying hundreds complaining of respiratory illnesses. * New Zealand said on Monday it would move to its highest alert level, imposing self-isolation. * Mainland China reported a drop in its daily tally of new cases, reversing four straight days of increases, as Beijing ramped up measures to contain imported infections. * South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases since Feb. 29, with the extended downward trend boosting hopes that the outbreak may be abating. * Japan called on G20 finance leaders to take timely policy steps to tackle global economic risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. * India announced a halt to domestic flights and said most of the country was under complete lockdown. So far, the virus has caused nine deaths and 471 infections. * The Pakistani army said on Monday it would help to impose nationwide restrictions. * Southeast Asian countries considered more emergency powers as the biggest daily jump in cases in Malaysia took the number of infections in the region above 4,000. * Tens of thousands of migrant workers left Thailand for neighbouring countries as the country prepared to close many land border crossings late on Monday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's President said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions if it wants to help the country, which has had around 1,800 deaths and over 23,000 cases. * Turkey will hire 32,000 more medical staff and stop exporting locally-made face masks. * Saudi Arabia imposed a nationwide curfew after reporting a jump of almost a quarter in coronavirus cases, while the United Arab Emirates will suspend all passenger flights starting Wednesday. * South Africa will impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Thursday, as the number of cases jumped by 128 to 402. * Congo imposed a two-day lockdown in a mining province. * Nigeria confirmed its first death on Monday. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Global equities slid further and safe-haven assets rose on Monday after a massive array of new programs from the U.S. Federal Reserve underscored the "severe" disruptions the coronavirus pandemic poses to a fast-weakening world economy. * The United Nations will create a fund to prevent the spread of coronavirus and support the treatment of patients worldwide, Norway said. * Widening curbs on travel led airlines to ramp up in flight cancellations. * Several automakers said they would halt production in India, following last week's closures in Europe, the United States, Canada and Mexico. EVENTS * The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. * Pope Francis's trip to Malta, scheduled to take place on May 31, has been postponed indefinitely. * Formula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing can resume after the coronavirus pandemic. * This season's Champions League, Europa League and women's Champions League finals scheduled for May have been formally postponed.
(Compiled by Aditya Soni, Milla Nissi and Ramakrishnan M.; editing by Ed Osmond and Sriraj Kalluvila)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Malaysia to unveil cabinet on Monday, after new PM named amid turmoil
Cruise ship heads to Singapore after rebuff by Malaysia, Thailand over virus fears
Tesco to return $6.6 bln to shareholders after sale of Thai, Malaysia assets
Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran
Singapore allows cruise ship turned away by Malaysia, Thailand over virus fears