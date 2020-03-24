As Brazil shuts down, one 'essential' gun manufacturer will continue operating
Brazil gunmaker Taurus SA will continue its manufacturing operations after the government decided that its functions are "essential," the company said on Monday.
Taurus added it will adopt measures to ensure that its workers are not exposed to the coronavirus outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
