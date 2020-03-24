Mask is not enough to protect you from Coronavirus, so stay at home
If you think, a mask will fully protect you from COVID 19. Time to wake up.
This is how medical staff wear protective equipment in Wuhan, designated hospitals, full of severely ill Covid19 patients. Nurses 4-hour shift, doctors 6 hours. No eating drinking or going to the restroom during the shift. It took longer to take off the gears.
