Olympics-Tokyo 20204 postponement decision due "within days" - Olympic movement sources

A final decision whether to postpone this year's Tokyo Olympic Games will be taken in the coming days, two sources within the Olympic movement told Reuters on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Games organisers are under mounting pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus outbreak. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a telephone conference at 1100 GMT.

