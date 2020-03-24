Olympics-Games postponement consideration long overdue -German confederation

A consultation over the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is a step in the right direction and long overdue but athletes would have preferred a quicker decision by the International Olympic Committee, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) said on Tuesday.

The IOC and Tokyo Games organizers are under mounting pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach are scheduled to hold a call at 1100 GMT to discuss a delay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.