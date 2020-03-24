Qiagen begins shipping coronavirus diagnostic tests to United States

Qiagen NV said on Tuesday it has begun shipping its diagnostic test for COVID-19 to the United States.

This comes under a new policy laid out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month to help accelerate the availability of coronavirus diagnostic tests, developed by laboratories and commercial manufacturers during a public health emergency.

The company intends to submit an application for the related Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA this week, Qiagen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.