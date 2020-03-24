Wizz Air suspends all flights to and from Varna over coronavirus

Wizz Air has suspended all flights to and from Bulgarian city of Varna in an attempt to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the low-cost carrier said in a statement on Tuesday. Flights to and from the airport in the Black Sea port will be cancelled from March 25 until May 1, the company said.

As of Tuesday, Bulgaria had 202 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and three deaths. The Black Sea state has introduced a state of emergency, closed schools, restaurants and bars and banned all foreign and domestic holiday trips until April 13.

