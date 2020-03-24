Left Menu
Kazakhstan suspends exports of food staples

  • Reuters
  24-03-2020
Kazakhstan has suspended exports of buckwheat, sugar, potatoes, carrots, onions and cabbages until at least April 15, the Central Asian nation's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Nur-Sultan government this month declared a state of emergency until the same date over the coronavirus outbreak. Kazakhstan has confirmed 67 cases of the disease so far and has locked down its two biggest cities.

