Germany ready to mull post-virus stimulus package, but discussions at "very early stage" - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is ready to mull a post-virus stimulus package, but discussions within the government on the measures are still at "a very early stage", a senior official with knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.

"There are not yet any concrete proposals," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The government is now focussing on the fight against the pandemic, the protection of the health of the population and the government's program to save jobs and companies in this crisis, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.