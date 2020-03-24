Left Menu
Brand SA urges citizens to play their part in curbing Coronavirus

“We firmly believe that every citizen can play their part by taking preventive measures such as social distancing,” Manzini said in a statement on Tuesday.

Manzini’s comments embody Brand South Africa’s nation-wide programme, “Play Your Part,” which was created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Brand South Africa's acting Chief Executive Thulisile Manzini has called on South African citizens throughout the world to play their part in curbing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Her remarks follow the President's announcement of a nationwide lockdown for 21-days in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The lockdown will be effective from midnight on Thursday.

"Our President has stressed that those countries that have acted swiftly and dramatically have been far more effective in controlling the spread of the disease. Staying at home, avoiding public places and canceling all social activities is the preferred best mechanism to defend oneself against the virus," she said.

Manzini's comments embody Brand South Africa's nation-wide programme, "Play Your Part," which was created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa.

"It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone," Manzini said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

