Egypt declares two-week curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to counter coronavirus

Egypt has declared a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two weeks starting Wednesday to counter the spread of coronavirus, the prime minister said.

Most public service providers will shut their doors during the curfew period and those who violate the curfew will be subject to measures under Egypt's emergency laws, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said.

