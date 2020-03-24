Left Menu
Development News Edition

First hearse arrives at Spain's makeshift ice-rink morgue as coronavirus toll mounts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:21 IST
First hearse arrives at Spain's makeshift ice-rink morgue as coronavirus toll mounts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first hearse arrived on Tuesday at Madrid's ice rink, hastily transformed into a makeshift mortuary as Spanish authorities scrambled to deal with a rising death toll from the coronavirus.

Spain is Europe's second-worst hit country after Italy, with 2,696 deaths and nearly 40,000 confirmed cases after 6,600 cases and more than 500 deaths were reported overnight, the sharpest daily increase since the start of the crisis. Around 14% of infections are among health workers.

Authorities said on Monday facilities could not cope and agreed to transform the Palacio de Hielo mall, home to an Olympic-sized ice rink, into a morgue. Footage from Reuters TV showed vehicles at the building cordoned off by police officers in masks.

The military disinfected 179 nursing homes on Monday and plan to clean another 96 on Tuesday, officials said. The state prosecutor has opened an investigation after Defence Minister Margarita Robles said the army had found unattended bodies at nursing homes. She did not say what had caused their deaths.

In the southern region of Andalusia, the mayor of a small town pleaded for help after reporting 38 of 42 residents at the local nursing home had tested positive for the virus, along with 60% of staff. "The virus doesn't kill people ... what's killing people is the system," Rafael Aguilera, mayor of Alcala del Valle told a news conference.

"Our seniors need a permanent solution now. We need oxygen, ambulances and hospitals," he said in a video posted on the town's Facebook page. "A person died in our arms because we couldn't get hold of oxygen." While Madrid long accounted for around half of Spain's coronavirus cases, new data published on Tuesday showed it now had just under a third of the total, in a sign that the epidemic is spreading throughout the country.

Spanish airport operator Aena said it would close most terminals at Madrid and Barcelona's main airports as air traffic plummeted due to travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus. Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said traffic through Aena's airports had fallen by 82% since the state of emergency was enforced on March 14.

Foreign Minister ​Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Cadena Ser Catalan radio station the government was working to return Spaniards who were travelling abroad at the time of the outbreak and have struggled to fly home. Around 1,200 people were brought back last weekend and the government is in touch with airlines for the return of Spaniards from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Peru, Indonesia and the Philippines, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon makes kids and family content available for free

As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content available free to watch on Prime VideoShows such as Pete the Cat, Baahubali The Lost Legends, Just Add Magic M...

Railways decide to use manufacturing facilities for treatment of COVID-19 hit people

In the wake of pandemic COVID-19, Ministry of Railways, in consultation with Production Units Zonal Railway workshops, has decided to use the manufacturing facilities of its Production Units like Chittaranjan Loco Works, Chittaranjan, Inte...

No end to Kabul political stand off, despite USD 1bn US aid cut

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah showed no sign Tuesday of ending their bitter feud, even after it cost the impoverished nation 1 billion in US aid -- with yet more on the line. The massive cut was announced Mon...

Mylab PathoDetect: First 'Made in India' COVID-19 test kit gets ICMR nod

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has approved PathoDetect, the COVID-19 test kit developed by Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions.Designed as per CDCWHO recommended protocol, the Mylab PathoDetect C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020