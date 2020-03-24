Poland limits numbers at Catholic masses due to coronavirus

Poland's government decided on Tuesday to limit the number of people allowed to take part in religious services to five at one time, in a move aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said.

He also said during a news conference that all new limitations being introduced, such as rules preventing leaving home unless justified, will be in force until April 11.

