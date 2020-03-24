Left Menu
Tokyo 2020 CEO: unclear who will pay extra costs for Olympics delay

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:01 IST
Tokyo 2020 organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday it is not clear who will pay the extra costs arising from the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

The event was postponed into 2021, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year.

