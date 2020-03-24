Left Menu
Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Mangaluru

Four more people quarantined at hospitals here have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the city to five, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said on Tuesday. Of the four, three patients, who were found symptomatic during screening at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on March 19 and 20, have been admitted to the government Wenlock hospital here.

The other patient is at the isolation ward at KMC hospital, the official said. All the four are natives of Kerala, the deputy commissioner said in a release.

One of the new positive patients was a co-passenger of a youth who came here from Dubai by flight on March 19. The youth tested positive for the virus on March 22.

Two other patients had arrived at MIA on March 20, while the fourth patient, a 70-year-old woman, reached Kozhikode from Saudi Arabia and was admitted to the KMC hospital here on March 20. The DC urged passengers who travelled in these flights to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

If symptoms of coronavirus infection are found in family members of quarantined people, they have been requested to inform taluk tahsildars and health officers or contact toll free number 1077, the sources said. Ambulances will be sent by the authorities to move them to a hospital.

People have also been asked not to directly approach any doctor..

