Japan's Aso: Emerging nations in need of financial help should go to IMF

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday emerging nations' debt should not be bailed out and instead they should should go through consultations with the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking after attending the G7 finance leaders' conference call, Aso also said the Tokyo metropolitan government will consider how to foot costs associated with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

