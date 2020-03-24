Mexico suspends public, private gatherings for a month over coronavirus

Mexico will suspend all public and private gatherings for a month to contain the spread of coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular news briefing, Lopez-Gatell said Mexico has seen an increase in non-imported coronavirus cases and the government will step up mitigation measures.

