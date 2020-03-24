U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says supports designation of financial workers as 'essential' infrastructure

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he supports the Department of Homeland Security's designation of the financial services workforce as "essential critical infrastructure workers" who should maintian their normal schedules amid state and local shutdown orders.

In a statement, Mnuchin said such workers include those needed to process financial transactions and services, such as payment, clearing, and settlement services, wholesale funding, insurance services, and capital markets activities Essential financial services workers provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs and the movement of currency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.