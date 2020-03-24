Mamata visits Kolkata hospitals, lauds docs for fight against

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited several hospitals in Kolkata on Tuesday, including the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases Hospital where the eight COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment, and lauded the efforts of the medical fraternity in fighting the disease. The chief minister visited the ID Hospital around 5 pm and met senior doctors and medical staff treating the COVID-19 patients.

Banerjee discussed with the hospital superintendent about measures being taken for adding 100 more beds to the isolation ward set up for coronavirus cases. She told the superintendent that her government is working on a plan to reduce the burden on the hospital by adding more beds, to be used only for the treatment of COVID- 19 patients, in another state-run medical facility.

The chief minister also enquired about the condition of the eight COVID 19 patients admitted there. She also visited the quarantine centre set up at the second campus of the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital in Rajarhat. Several people with coronavirus-like symptoms are admitted to this facility.

She met the doctors and other medical staff working round-the-clock and praised them for their efforts. "Please take good care of yourself. We appreciate your hard work, your tireless work for people at this hour," Banerjee told them.

She also went to the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata, and the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in the central part of the city, besides the SSKM Hospital, NRS Medical College and Hospital, and the MR Bangur Super Specialty Hospital, criss-crossing the length and breadth of the city in a few hours. She met senior doctors and officials at these hospitals, and took stock of availability of beds in the isolation wards and other medical facilities.

Banerjee, who was accompanied by Commissioner of Kolkata Police Anuj Sharma and senior health department officials, handed over sanitisers and masks to the superintendents of all the hospitals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.