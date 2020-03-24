Russia to close nightclubs, cinemas amid coronavirus

Russian government has told the country's regions to close nightclubs and cinemas to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also asked officials to prepare a list of Russian citizens willing to return to Russia from other countries hit by the coronavirus, the government said.

