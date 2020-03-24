Cambodia reports four new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 91

Cambodia reported four new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 91, the health ministry said.

The four new cases included two American and two British nationals on a boat, which the health ministry identified as the Viking Cruise Journey, docked in Kampong Cham province, north of the capital, Phnom Penh, the ministry said in a statement.

