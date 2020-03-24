Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:42 IST
Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

Norway on Tuesday extended curbs on a range of public and private institutions until April 13, including the closure of schools and nurseries, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. "The measures we have imposed appear to be slowing transmission of the virus, but we need more time to see what effect they are having," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

The restrictions, which also include refusing entry to foreigners who do not live and work in the Nordic country and forbidding people to go to their mountain cabins if they have one, were initially imposed until March 26. With the decision, Norway is joining fellow Nordic country Denmark in prolonging the restrictions until after the Easter holiday.

Among new measures, the government also asked that no more than five people gather together outside and that indoors people keep a distance of two meters (6.6 ft) from one another, except for members of the same household. But the government did not ask Norwegians to confine themselves to their homes as other countries, like France or Spain, have done.

Norwegians love going to mountain cabins at Easter for a last bout of skiing. Solberg's advice to them was clear: "Get yourself some good games. Pretend you are in your cabin. But stay at home," she said. The total number of infected people in Norway rose to 2,566 on Tuesday, up 196 from a day earlier, according to the official count by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. Ten people have passed away as a result of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli defence ministry launches COVID-19 voice-test study

An analysis of coronavirus patients voices could yield a vocal fingerprint to help detect COVID-19 symptoms in others and prioritise testing and treatment, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Starting this week, an Israeli startup...

Sweden raises $2 bln in two-year bond sale -debt office

Sweden raised 2 billion at 0.753 in a two-year bond sale, the National Debt Office said on Tuesday. The debt office said the sale was part of its funding plan and proceeds would be used to refinance loans to Swedens central bank.Managing to...

Olympics-Games postponement a "bummer", says pole vaulter Duplantis

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis described the postponement of the Tokyo Games as a bummer, having set his sights on gold after breaking the world record twice this year.The 20-year-old Duplantis, who is currently staying at the home o...

Spain coronavirus cases reach 40,000, tally reaches 514

Madrid Spain, Mar 24 SputnikANI Spains number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The Spanish Health Ministry has updated the case count to 39,673, addin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020