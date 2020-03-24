Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK has bought 3.5 million coronairus antibody tests - health minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:41 IST
UK has bought 3.5 million coronairus antibody tests - health minister

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the government had bought 3.5 million antibody coronavirus tests so that people who suspect they have had the virus would be able to check for sure. "We've now bought 3.5 million antibody tests that will allow people to see whether they have had the virus and are immune to it and then can get back to work," Hancock said at a news conference.

"We expect people not to be able to catch it, except in very exceptional circumstances, for a second time." National Medical Director of NHS England, Stephen Powis, also said Britain had recruited its first person into a clinical drug trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

PCB admits PSL's streaming rights sold to UK-based betting company

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Tuesday found itself in an embarrassing position after admitting that streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League matches had been sold to a UK-based betting company by its global media partner. The globa...

COVID-19: Italy registers 743 new coronavirus deaths

Rome Italy, Mar 24 SputnikANI Italy on Tuesday reported 743 coronavirus death in last 24 hours, Sputnik reported quoting health authorities. Today, unfortunately, we register 743 deaths, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italys National Civil Pr...

Pelosi says she's optimistic coronavirus relief deal can be reached on Tuesday

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was hopeful that lawmakers could finalize a coronavirus economic stabilization bill on Tuesday, but that a vote may not be able to be held until Wednesday.In interviews on MSNBC and CNN, Pelosi said ...

Canadian man, 38, dies of coronavirus in Peru

A 38-year-old Canadian man has died in Peru after contracting Covid-19 from a colleague in his home country, the countrys Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.The ministry said the man died after being admitted to a Lima hospital on Monday fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020