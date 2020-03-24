Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief calls on G20 nations to boost resources to aid coronavirus pandemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:49 IST
U.N. chief calls on G20 nations to boost resources to aid coronavirus pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, in a letter to the Group of 20 (G20) major economies seen by Reuters, on Tuesday called for more resources to help keep the global coronavirus pandemic from reaching "apocalyptic proportions."

The letter, dated Monday, urged the G20 to take steps including the launch of a coordinated stimulus package worth 'trillions of dollars' to help poor countries; a ban on tariffs, quotas or other restraints on trade; and a call to waive sanctions to help certain countries get food and medical supplies. It said the resources available to the International Monetary Fund are insufficient and should be steadily increased, that the IMF's Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust should get greater financial support and that debt restructuring must become a priority.

"We are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world," Guterres wrote. "We must create the conditions and mobilize the resources necessary to ensure that developing countries have equal opportunities to respond to this crisis ... anything short of this commitment would lead to a pandemic of apocalyptic proportions affecting us all."

On Monday, Guterres told a virtual news conference the United Nations wanted $2 billion to help poor countries combat the coronavirus. Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 398,000 with more than 17,400 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

350 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in UP

A total of 350 FIRs have been registered against violators of the lockdown in the state and if people do not cooperate, curfew will be imposed, Awanish Kumar Awasthi Principal Secretary Home said here on Tuesday. We are taking action agains...

COVID-19: UK tells citizens to return as soon as possible

The UK government on Tuesday called on all its citizens travelling abroad to make efforts to return to the country where possible through commercial airline routes as Britains COVID-19 death toll jumped by 87 in a day to hit 422. Foreign Se...

Gurdwara in Delhi offers quarantine, isolation facility for COVID-19 patients

By Sahil Pandey A gurdwara in Delhis Majnu Ka Tilla has offered to give quarantine and isolation facilities for the treatment of coronavirus-affected people.The gurdwara has allotted neat and sanitised 12 rooms along with 24 hours service t...

No crisis of essential commodities, no need to panic: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night assured the countrymen there will be no crisis of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown that is beginning midnight. In a series of tweets, Shah also asked people not to panic as the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020