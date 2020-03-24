Left Menu
Tamil Nadu reports three more coronavirus positive cases; total goes up to 18

Six more persons including three woman tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 18. Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar tweeted about three new cases late in the night which include two who have a travel history overseas.

Earlier in the day, three cases were reported. "#coronaupdate: 3 new cases for #covid19 in Chennai. 65 year Male, return from New Zealand admitted at private hospital, 55 year female Saidapet at Kilpauk Medical College and 25 year old Male return from London admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital," Baskar said in his latest tweet.

All the patients are in isolation and under treatment, he said. Earlier in the day, he tweeted about two women and a 74-year old man who travelled to foreign countries testing positive.

"All 3 traveled abroad.74 Y M return from USA at #Stanley (hospital),52 Y F return from USA at #Stanley,25 Y F return from Swiss (Switzerland)at #KMC," the minister had said in a tweet. With the new patients, the total number of positive cases of the virus in the state reached 18, including a 45 year-old man who was earlier discharged following recovery.

So far, 2,09,163 passengers have been screened with 15,298 under follow up, the minister said, apparently referring to home quarantine. As many as 743 samples have been sent for tests with results of 608 of them returning negative and 120 awaited.

Stressing on staying at home to stem the virus spread, the minister called for people's cooperation. "#StayAtHomeSaveLives:Kindly cooperate in our fight against #corona. Stay at home to prevent the spread of disease. Pls share the awareness messages to friends and family. Lets take care of each other," he said in another tweet.

Vijaya Baskar announced that a 350-bed isolation ward at a city government hospital will be ready by Wednesday. Further, the city-based Apollo Hospitals has informed the government about its preparedness to treat coronavirus patients at a 100-bed facility.

The Centre has also approved a COVID19 testing lab at Apollo, he added. In Coimbatore, 382 people with symptoms of fever and cold are under observation in their homes.

Health department officials were monitoring them at regular intervals, Collector K Rajamani said. Similarly, the department was screening all foreigners arriving in the city and the district residents returning from abroad at the airport, he added.

