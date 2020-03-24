Boeing CFO says markets essentially closed to new debt

Boeing Co's Chief Financial Officer said on Tuesday that the U.S. planemaker was not in discussions to raise new debt as it looks to curb fallout over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not right now. The markets essentially are closed," Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith told Reuters by phone. "I mean, there's really not much opportunity to raise any additional debt. That's one of the challenges."

