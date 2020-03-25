Left Menu
Facebook says coronavirus hits advertising sales

  Updated: 25-03-2020 03:45 IST
  Created: 25-03-2020 02:21 IST
Facebook says coronavirus hits advertising sales
Representative image

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday its business was being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with weaker sales of advertising that make up nearly all the social network's revenue even as more users spend time on its apps during lockdowns.

"We don't monetize many of the services where we're seeing increased engagement, and we've seen a weakening in our ads business in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the company said in a statement. It declined to specify in which countries it was experiencing the adverse impact or the magnitude of that impact.

Facebook says coronavirus hits advertising sales

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak was undercutting sales of the advertising that accounts for nearly all of its revenue, even as more users spend time on the social network during virus-related lockdowns.We dont monetize...
