Comcast's Universal theme parks extend closures through April 19
NBCUniversal theme parks in Florida and California will remain closed through April 19 due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The parks, owned by Comcast Corp, were closed on March 14 and had been scheduled to re-open on March 28.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NBCUniversal
- Florida
- California