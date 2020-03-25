Left Menu
Development News Edition

Currency black market re-emerges in Egypt as coronavirus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 03:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 02:58 IST
Currency black market re-emerges in Egypt as coronavirus spreads
Representative Image Image Credit:

A small black market in the Egyptian pound has re-emerged in the last few days as the coronavirus takes a toll on the country's main sources of foreign currency, three bankers and businessmen said on Monday. Some unofficial trades were taking place at 16.15 pounds to the dollar, compared to the 15.75 pounds offered by currency exchange bureaus and banks, they said.

Egypt has so far registered 327 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the virus, including 14 deaths, the health ministry said on Sunday. The government last week suspended almost all commercial flights in a bid to control the spread, devastating the vital tourism industry that earned the country $12.5 billion in 2019.

The number of container ships passing through the Suez canal fell by 7.3% in February, an indication the coronavirus is dampening world trade, Al Mal reported on Monday. A brisk carry trade in Egyptian treasury bills has slowed in the last few weeks, economists say, with foreign investors pulling dollars out of Egypt.

Still, with $45.51 billion in foreign reserves as of end-February, Egypt has a strong armory to support the currency - which has lost little value on official markets since the outbreak compared to currencies of other emerging market countries such as Russia, Turkey, and South Africa. Naeem Brokerage said in a note on Monday that the dollar was trading at 16.10-16.15 pounds in the parallel market, but that trade was very thin as importers postpone orders.

"Banks have begun rationing their FX inventories (prioritizing on the imports of necessities) adjusting to the drop in inflows from tourism and hot money outflows," the note said. "With interbank (foreign exchange) liquidity expected to dry up further in the coming months, we expect the (central bank) to intermittently plug the deficit by selling dollars to the banks," Naeem said, adding that it expected foreign reserves to decline by $1-1.5 billion a month.

On Tuesday, Naeem issued a correction of its note saying there was no parallel currency market. The central bank closely manages the currency, sometimes putting pressure on banks not to let it weaken.

A licensed money changer in downtown Cairo said on Monday that retail trade had ground to a near halt in the last few weeks, with little demand for either dollars or pounds. "The government has some tools to deal with this," said an Egyptian banker at a state bank who asked not to be named.

One step already taken was for banks to issue certificates of deposit (CDs) for Egyptian pound accounts, with a 15% guaranteed rate of interest over a fixed period to deter people from switching to dollar holdings, he said. Another investment banker said colleagues had asked a state bank for dollars as a test. They were "asked to wait for 48 hours but were granted what they requested, but not before some negotiations regarding the quantity," he said.

In another move to deter dollarisation, the central bank on Monday told commercial banks to cut their interest rates on dollar deposits to one percentage point above the London Interbank Deposit Rate (Libor) from the previous one and a half percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

HellRaisers, Adroit, EG win WeSave! crowns

HellRaisers, Team Adroit and Evil Geniuses captured regional championships Tuesday in the WeSave Charity Play event. The Dota 2 fundraiser is a 24-team online tournament that is donating the 120,000 prize pool and all other funds gathered t...

New York now epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak, governor spars with Trump

New York state suffered another quick and brutal rise in the number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday as officials raced to make more hospital beds available and the World Health Organization said the United States could become the next epice...

UN Council meets by videoconference -- with a few hiccups

The UN Security Council met for the first time in its history via videoconference on Tuesday due to the coronavirus crisis -- but diplomats said the meeting was not without technical difficulties. The meeting -- informal talks on the situat...

Airlines beg for rescue as coronavirus hit soars to $250 billion

Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the coronavirus crisis to more than 250 billion.We clearly need massive action...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020