Soccer-Guardiola donates one million euros to Spain coronavirus battle

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 03:38 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 03:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has donated one million euros ($1.08 million) towards providing medical equipment for the fight against the coronavirus in his home country Spain. Former Barcelona player and manager Guardiola made the donation to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona.

"Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic," said a statement from the College. "The donation campaign promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and managed through the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation aims to collect medical materials and financial contributions from collegiate doctors and the general population, for the purchase of medical equipment and equipment that is currently lacking in health centers in Catalonia.

"It will also help finance the alternative production, through 3D printing and other methods, of respirators and personal protection equipment for healthcare staff." Before Guardiola made his contribution, the campaign had raised 33,000 euros in three days.

Spain is the country worst affected by the disease in Europe outside of Italy, with 2,696 deaths and almost 40,000 positive cases. The region of Catalonia, where Guardiola is from, is one of the worst-affected parts of the country.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

