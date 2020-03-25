Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada coronavirus aid stalled over concerns about Trudeau bid for more spending powers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 03:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 03:58 IST
Canada coronavirus aid stalled over concerns about Trudeau bid for more spending powers

An emergency aid package for Canadians facing economic harm from the coronavirus outbreak was stalled on Tuesday as a related move by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to gain new spending powers raised opposition concerns. Legislators were meeting in Ottawa to approve a C$27 billion ($18.6 billion) cash injection.

To maintain social distancing in the face of the highly contagious respiratory illness, only about three dozen of the 338 members of the House of Commons convened to debate the legislation just hours before Ontario, the most populous of Canada's 10 provinces, shuts all non-essential businesses. The number of people in Canada diagnosed with the novel coronavirus jumped to about 2,800 from just over 2,000 on Sunday, and the death toll hit 28, four more than the day before.

Discussion on the aid package was quickly suspended after the official opposition Conservative Party threatened to block the legislation, saying the Liberal government wanted to give itself the power to spend without parliamentary approval until the end of 2021. "The government should not attempt to eliminate parliamentary oversight during a crisis," Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said. Trudeau's minority government requires opposition support to pass legislation.

Scheer later told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that the emergency cash injection could quickly pass if the Trudeau government separated that vote from a debate about new powers. "If they insist on dealing with both at the same time, they are making a choice to have a longer process," Scheer said.

The crisis "requires extreme flexibility and rapidity of response by governments," Trudeau told reporters outside his home, where he has been in quarantine since his wife tested positive for the disease almost two weeks ago. "We've been in close discussion with the opposition parties to find a way to both get that flexibility to be able to get measures out the door, and keep in place our democratic institutions and the values that are important to us all," Trudeau said. He gave no further details.

The package of measures will only become law once the Senate, or unelected upper chamber, has approved it. As lawmakers wrangled behind closed doors, more Canadians lost their jobs. Air Canada said it would furlough up to 600 pilots, while privately held WestJet Airlines said 6,900 employees would leave the company.

Trudeau, upset by pictures of people flocking to beaches and parks despite repeated requests that they stay home, repeated that Ottawa could impose restrictions on movement if necessary. Parks Canada said it was banning all motor vehicles from national parks to "significantly reduce visitation."

Trudeau last week pledged C$27 billion in direct support to families and businesses and said he was ready to do more. The government will provide C$55 billion ($38 billion) in additional aid through tax deferrals. ($1=1.4491 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Packers reach deal with WR Funchess

Free agent wide receiver Devin Funchess agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Funchess sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in Game 1 of last season for the Indianapolis Colts. He ha...

Panama extends curfew due to coronavirus, requires full-day quarantine

Panamas President Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday he would extend a curfew aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus and require people to be in quarantine at all hours beginning on Wednesday.He did not specify how long the measure woul...

Amid worsening pandemic, Trump pushes to re-open U.S. for business by Easter

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Trum...

U.S. Congress still awaits $2 trillion coronavirus aid deal

Democrats and Republicans in the divided U.S. Congress said they were close to a deal on a 2 trillion stimulus package to limit the coronavirus pandemics economic toll, but a vote on the bill on Tuesday looked increasingly unlikely as talks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020