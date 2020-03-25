Left Menu
FACTBOX-U.S. lawmakers who tested positive for the coronavirus

  Updated: 25-03-2020 04:06 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 04:06 IST
Three members of the U.S. Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, and more than two dozen others have said they are self-quarantining, even as lawmakers scramble to pass more legislation to help cope with the pandemic. Here is a look at some of the lawmakers affected:

WHO HAS THE VIRUS? Senator Rand Paul

The Kentucky Republican said on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine. He said he was asymptomatic and feeling fine and was tested out of an abundance of caution. He had been in the Senate and using the gym there in the days before he received his positive result. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart

The Florida Republican said on March 18 that he tested positive after developing symptoms on March 14. That was less than 24 hours after he and more than 400 other members of the House of Representatives crowded into the chamber to pass a sweeping coronavirus aid package. Representative Ben McAdams

The Utah Democrat said on March 18 that he had the virus, also having developed symptoms on March 14. In a statement on Tuesday, the 45-year-old said he was hospitalized and doctors were monitoring his occasional need for oxygen. McAdams urged lawmakers to stop partisan games and take swift action to support communities grappling with the public health emergency. "At the advice of my doctors, I am still in the hospital. My experience further shows me the seriousness of this issue," he said on Twitter.

WHO IS SELF-QUARANTINED? Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee said on Sunday they would self-quarantine after having spent time with Paul.

Romney said on Tuesday that he had tested negative for the virus but would stay in quarantine. At least four other senators previously self-quarantined. They are Republicans Cory Gardner, Lindsey Graham, Rick Scott and Ted Cruz. Cruz and Graham have returned to public life.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on Monday her husband, 52-year-old John Bessler, had the virus and was in the hospital, but she was not at risk because she had not seen him for two weeks. That is longer than the quarantine period. At least 23 House members have self-quarantined, some after exposure to Diaz-Balart or McAdams, and others after contacts with their constituents or staff members who later tested positive. Not all are still in isolation.

They include: Republicans Steve Scalise, Mark Meadows, Tom Cole, Doug Collins, Drew Ferguson, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Ann Wagner along with Democrats Don Beyer, Anthony Brindisi, Julia Brownley, Jason Crow, Joe Cunningham, Sharice Davids, Kendra Horn, Andy Kim, Gwen Moore, Stephanie Murphy, Ben Ray Lujan, David Price, Kathleen Rice, David Schweikert and John Yarmuth.

