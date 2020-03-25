Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolsonaro urges Brazilians back to work, dismisses coronavirus 'hysteria'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 06:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 06:50 IST
Bolsonaro urges Brazilians back to work, dismisses coronavirus 'hysteria'

As Brazil's largest city went into lockdown, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday took aim at the "hysteria" over the coronavirus and urged that life must continue and jobs be preserved. In an address to the nation, Bolsonaro urged mayors and state governors to roll back lockdown measures that have brought Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to near standstills.

"We must return to normality," he said. "The few states and city halls should abandon their scorched-earth policies." Bolsonaro has faced increasing criticism for his cavalier attitude toward the virus, which he has dismissed as a "fantasy" and a "small flu" despite its infecting over 300,000 people worldwide and killing tens of thousands.

During his address Tuesday night, people banged pots and pans in a traditional form of protest in Sao Paulo and Brasilia. Opinion polls have shown Bolsonaro's popularity slipping. He said the terrible situation in Italy would not be repeated in Brazil because of the Latin American country's younger population and warmer climate.

Italy has had more people die of the coronavirus than any other country, with the death toll rising to 6,820 on Tuesday. Most people, including himself, had nothing to fear, Bolsonaro said.

"In my particular case, with my history as an athlete, if I were infected with the virus, I would have no reason to worry, I would feel nothing, or it would be at most just a little flu," he said. Coronavirus deaths in Brazil on Tuesday rose to 46 from 34, and the number of cases rose to 2,201 from 1,891, according to government figures. Wanderson de Oliveira, a Health Ministry official, told reporters Brazil would vastly expand testing in the coming days.

Economic prospects for Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, are worsening amid the pandemic. Data showed consumer confidence fell to a three-year low in March, and retail sales in January declined at the fastest rate in over a year, indicating consumer spending was off to a weak start in 2020, even before the coronavirus outbreak. Two of Brazil's top airlines said they would cut more than 90% of their domestic flights until at least May.

The slowdown is set to worsen as Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, began a two-week lockdown on Tuesday. The state government ordered all non-essential services and businesses to close. The city's usually gridlocked streets were quiet. Buses still ran and construction was allowed to continue in a bid to avoid complete economic collapse in the country's economic powerhouse. Restaurants were open for takeout and delivery workers whizzed through the thinning traffic on bikes and scooters.

"Everyone is scared," said Gidalva do Santo, 50, who had left home briefly to visit the doctor. "Everyone has to look after themselves, taking hygiene seriously, washing their hands." Sao Paulo, which recorded the first cases, has been the hardest hit.

Waiting for a train in a usually packed station, Antonio Lima, 50, said he was worried about the impact on his small construction business. "It's a constant worry, because we have workers to pay. If it is halted and there's no financial solution, companies will go bust," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro patched up a diplomatic spat with China, agreeing in a call with President Xi Jinping to fight the spread of the coronavirus together. The dispute began last week when Bolsonaro's son blamed Chinese authoritarianism for preventing faster action against the coronavirus.

Xi and Bolsonaro's conversation included discussion of cooperation in medical supplies, Chinese Ambassador Yang Wanming said on Twitter, without providing details. A Chinese diplomatic source said the country, which has seen some success in taming the virus through severe lockdown measures, would provide Brazil "with material and technical assistance to the best of its ability."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

One fifth of American companies in China back to normal operations: survey

More than one fifth of American companies in China are back to normal operations after widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, a survey showed Wednesday. Nearly a quarter of the respondents to the survey by the American C...

MAD Lions, MIBR, Cloud9 win Flashpoint group titles

MAD Lions, MIBR and Cloud9 emerged as group champions Tuesday as the first phase of Flashpoint 1 concluded. In the Group A final, MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0. MIBR edged Chaos EC 2-1 for the Group B title, and Cloud9 defeated Orgless 2-...

Japan's Abe explained Olympics postponement to Trump, govt spokesman says

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained the Tokyo 2020 Olympics delay to U.S. President Donald Trump and proposed to maintain close cooperation in a phone call between the leaders, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednes...

INSIGHT-In Japan, hotels lose out on Olympic bet as coronavirus spreads

The Osaka Corona Hotel in western Japan has been eerily quiet and empty the past few weeks.Our name is extremely regrettable, Kohei Fujii, the hotels sales director, said with a sigh as he sat in an empty cafe in the lobby. A sign advertisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020