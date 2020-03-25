Latest samples of 2 coronavirus patients hospitalised in Noida negative, one more test to go

The latest samples of two coronavirus patients, taken after 14 days in isolation at a hospital here, were negative for COVID-19 and they could be discharged if the same result is seen in the final test to be done in two days, officials said on Wednesday. Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 11 positive cases of coronavirus, of which one person has already been discharged after treatment, district health officials said.

“Two men were hospitalised at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida when they tested positive for coronavirus. They underwent another test after 14 days and the result of that is negative. Now one more test will be done on them in 48 hours and if they again test negative for it then they will be discharged,” Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava told PTI. By Tuesday evening, 362 samples were sent for coronavirus test from Gautam Buddh Nagar, of which 11 have resulted positive and 259 negative. Results for 93 samples were awaited, according to health department data.

As many as 148 people were kept isolated at quarantine facilities -- 99 at hospitals including GIMS and 49 at the Gautam Buddh University -- it stated, adding that 1,717 individuals were under surveillance for COVID-19. The district administration has issued 24x7 helpline numbers 807662361, 6396776904 (health department) and 0120-2569901 (administration) to resolve people's queries related to COVID-19, officials said.

The administration and local authorities have also appealed to the people to not venture out and stay indoors as a countrywide lockdown began on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has rattled the world and caused thousands of death so far. Meanwhile, private hospitals also ramped up their efforts after the administration urged for their cooperation. There is already a 400-bed quarantine facility at the new district hospital in Sector 39, while isolation facilities for cases that turn positive have been set up at GIMS (10 beds) and the child PGI (50 beds), officials said.

“Sharda Hospital has decided to set up 100 quarantine beds, 20 isolation beds and two ventilator support systems initially. Medical Superintendent Ashutosh Niranjan has asked all departments concerned to be prepared for any eventualities and a special team has been formed for these cases,” Sharda University Public Relations Officer Ajit Kumar said. A husband-wife duo in Noida's sector 137 and a 37-year-old man in Greater Noida's Zeta 1 had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the latest such cases in the district, officials said.

