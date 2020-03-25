Equinor slashes investment, spending in $3 bln coronavirus package

Norwegian oil firm Equinor will cut investments, exploration drilling and operating costs as part of a $3 billion plan to help the company weather the coronavirus crisis, it said on Wednesday.

The measures come in addition to the suspension earlier this week of the company's $5 billion four-year share buyback programme, it added.

