China says Tokyo Olympics delay shows responsible attitude to health, security
China's foreign ministry said the decision to delay the Tokyo Olympics to be held this summer reflects the International Olympic Committee's and Japan's responsible attitude to health and security.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a regular press briefing on Wednesday.
