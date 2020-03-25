Vietnam to halt new rice export contracts until March 28

Vietnam will temporarily suspend signing new rice export contracts until at least March 28, the government said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has told the ministries of trade and agriculture to submit a report on domestic rice supplies and exports, according to a copy of the statement seen by Reuters.

