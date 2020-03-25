Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658, record daily rise - government
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has surged to 658, with new daily cases at a record 163, the government's official coronavirus website showed on Wednesday.
An earlier report on one of Russia's coronavirus monitoring websites had said the number of total cases was 516.
