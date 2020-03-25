Tokyo posts biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections - Japanese media
More than 40 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday, Japanese media reported, the biggest one-day increase in Japan's capital which has overtaken much smaller cities to become the country's epicentre of the virus. Wednesday's infections increases the total cases in Tokyo to around 200.
Tokyo has now reported the most infections in the country, overtaking the northern island of Hokkaido, which had roughly 163 cases early on Wednesday, according to national broadcaster NHK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
